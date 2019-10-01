Melinda Hill joins 'Love, Weddings & Other Disasters'

Comic Melinda Hill is set to star in rom-com "Love, Weddings & Other Disasters", featuring Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons in the lead. Hill will play a character named Svetlana, reported Deadline.

Dennis Dugan is directing the film from his own script. A female-driven comedy, the story will focus on people who work to create a perfect wedding day for a couple-to-be as their own relationships go through ups and downs.

Maggie Grace, Diego Boneta, DNCE guitarist JinJoo Lee, Jesse McCartney and Veronica Ferres are also a part of the cast. Production on the film is underway in Boston.

