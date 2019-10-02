Barrie Masters dies at 63; tributes pour in after sudden death

Eddie & The Hot Rods singer Barrie Masters has died aged 63, the band announced through a Twitter post on Wednesday. In the tweet, the band wrote, "It is with extreme sadness we announce the passing of the legendary Barrie Masters. As you can expect, this sudden news is a huge shock to the band and family. We welcome tributes posted to our Facebook and Twitter sites which will be passed on to Barrie's family."

The sudden news of Barrie Masters' death did come as a shock to his fans and many people have taken to social media to post their tributes to the singer. The circumstances of his death are not yet known.

The band Eddie & The Hot Rods had 6 great consecutive years from 1975 to 1981 and after that, they got back together several times and singer Barrie Masters was the only constant member.

Barrie Masters' band Eddie & The Hot Rods released nine albums between 1976 and 2011, including their top 40 album Life on the Line, which was released in 1977 via Island Records.