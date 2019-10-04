Three night 'Friends' premiere rakes in USD 2.9 million

The immensely popular TV show 'Friends' doesn't seem to have lost its charm even after 25 years it started airing! The three-night premiere 'Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary' of NBC's sitcom raked in a whopping USD 2.9 million from over 1,600 theatres in North America and became the second-highest-grossing 2019 U.S. event cinema after 'BTS World Tour', reported Variety.

Fathom and Warner Bros. partnered to bring the event to life. The event organised to mark the 25th anniversary of the show, brought together 12 fan-favourite episodes and every night premiered four episodes which were remastered in 4K.

The popular show started airing in1994 and continued till 2004. It starred Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)