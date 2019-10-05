This Is Us Season 4: Jack Damon and Kate's horrors of losing a parent

The This Is Us Season 4 is here and as always, the episodes are dropping subtle hints about what is going to happen next. One of them, and probably the most talked about, is about what happens to Kate Pearson (played by Chrissy Metz), especially after the last episode when Kate's fears about her son Jack Damon (grown-up version played by Blake Stadnik) surfaced.

During the final episodes of This Is Us Season 3, subtle hints about Kate's death were dropped (nothing for sure) and Jack was shown all grown up and doing well despite being visually impaired. This is actually the most-talked-about thing from the show right now and fans can't get hold of what happens next.

All the fans know how the Big Three struggle with getting over the death of their father and the fact that little Jack will also have to go through the same circumstances just makes it more nerve-racking. But during the little part that we have seen of Jack in This Is Us Season 3, he seems to have it all together and also remains excited about having a child. But the impact of Kate's past on her son Jack will be seen as the season unfolds. Though he also got the looks (from Uncle Kevin) and seemed to be a popular singer in the little stage-show that we saw.

Meanwhile, according to the synopsis of episode 3 of This Is Us Season 4, we will see Kate and Toby Damon (Chris Sullivan) adjusting to their new home while Randall is confronted with a tough choice and in the flashbacks, Miguel and Jack's friendship will solidify.

In the promo, Toby is seen taking off his shirt that leaves Kate in shock. Interesting times keep prevailing in Randall Pearson's (Sterling K. Brown) family as well, with Deja (Lyric Ross) badly crushing on a guy (who also has a kid), Tess coping up with her new haircut. In the promo for This Is Us Season 4 Episode 3, the younger Randall bumps into a person called Mr. Lawrence and he is very excited to meet him.