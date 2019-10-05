Fast & Furious 9 cast revealed, More on Cody’s returning, Theron to adopt a new look

The ninth installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise, Fast & Furious 9 is almost ready to be premiered in May 2020. A long span of 19 years will complete since the first movie was released in 2001 and the imminent ninth installment is still not the end of the franchise. Even Fast & Furious 10 has already received the premiere date (in 2021).

In January, Vin Diesel announced that Fast & Furious 9 was slated to commence filming in February 2019. During that time, it was announced that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would not be appearing in the movie. This is said to be the outcome of the reported feud between The Rock and Vin Diesel on the set of 2017's The Fate of the Furious.

The imminent movie Fast & Furious 9 will return with the following cast members from the previous movies in the franchise. They are Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Charlize Theron as Cipher, Michael Rooker as Buddy, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey and Chris Bridges aka Ludacris as Tej Parker.

On the other hand, the American professional wrestler John Cena, Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole, Ninja Assassin actress Anna Sawai and Human Traces actor Vinnie Bennett have been cast in undisclosed roles.

According to Radio Times, Prometheus actress Charlize Theron will be adopting a new look, shedding the blonde dreadlocks of the previous movie for a short-cropped new haircut. Fans are yet to see how Mia will rejoin the crew and to what extent the character of Brian, an Fast and Furious mainstay and fan favourite prior to Paul Walker's passing, will be referenced.

Will Paul Walker's brother Cody fill his space? He was seen in 2015's movie Furious 7 and many fans are wondering he may be seen in the upcoming movie. Cody was recently spotted visiting the Fast & Furious 9 set that led many speculations of his appearance in the movie. However, there is no official declaration on this.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated to hit the big screens on May 22, 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.