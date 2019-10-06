Adam Driver helps director Leos Carax in finding his dog

In a departure from his negative character in "Star Wars" franchise, actor Adam Driver came to the aid of French director Leos Carax to find his missing dog. The Oscar-nominated actor filmed a video appealing for fans' help in finding Carax's dog Javelot, who went missing while the two were shooting for their film "Annette" in Belgium.

The video was shared on Twitter by Driver's "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill, who also made a plea to public to locate Javelot. In the clip, Driver, who is standing besides a missing poster of the dog, is heard saying, "I'm currently in Royal Park in Brussels, looking for this guy, Javelot."

"He went missing yesterday, we were shooting a scene in a club, as you do, and we were outside and got spooked by some of the traffic and ran off, so he's been missing for 24 hours," the actor said. "The last place he was seen is in this park. If anyone has seen him, please give us a call, he is very much a member of the crew … We will put you in the movie. We'll give you chocolate. We'll christen your child. We'll do anything as a way of saying thank you," he added.

The actor's ingenuous plea worked as the dog was later found, reported IndieWire. However, it was not revealed who found out the dog or where was he located. In Carax's "Annette", Driver stars alongside Marion Cotillard. He is currently looking forward to the release of his Netflix feature "Marriage Story" and upcoming "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

