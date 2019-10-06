Heidi Klum legally changing her surname after marriage

Supermodel Heidi Klum is reportedly changing her last name. According to The Blast, the 46-year-old model is taking on the surname of her husband Tom Kaulitz with whom she tied the knot in August this year.

In the papers filed in court, Heidi has changed her name to Heidi Kaulitz. The model has cited "marriage" as the reason for the decision. Heidi made her relationship to Tom, a member of the German band Tokio Hotel, public in May 2018.

