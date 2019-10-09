Avan Jogia, Dane Dehaan to star in Quibi series 'The Stranger'

Actors Avan Jogia, Dane DeHaan and Maika Monroe have been roped in to play the lead roles in Quibi series "The Stranger". Veena Sud is directing the thriller series, reported Deadline.

"The thriller revolves around an unassuming young rideshare driver who is thrown into her worst nightmare when a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger enters her car. Her terrifying ride with the stranger unfolds over 12 hours as she navigates the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles in a chilling game of cat and mouse," the show's logline reads. Details about Jogia, DeHaan and Monroe's characters are being kept under wraps.

Sud serves as the creator, writer, director and executive producer on the show. In July this year, "The Killing" creator signed on to develop shows for Quibi, a new digital service from Hollywood heavyweight Jeffrey Katzenberg and former HP CEO Meg Whitman.

The streaming service is set to launch in April in the US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)