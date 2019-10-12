International Development News
Nawazuddin, Athiya's 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' to release on November 15

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 12-10-2019 14:03 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty-starrer "Motichoor Chaknachoor" is set to hit the theatres on November 15. The actors shared the first trailer and the release date of the quirky wedding comedy on their social media accounts.

The film also features Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra and Karuna Pandey. "Motichoor Chaknachoor" is directed by Debamitra Biswal and it is jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Woodpecker Movies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
