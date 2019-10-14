Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria reveal gender of fifth child

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have revealed that they are having a baby girl. The baby is their fifth child together.

Hilaria, 35, shared the announcement in an Instagram video, which featured the couple's four other children - Carmen, six, Rafael, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, one. In the clip, the kids can be seen entering a room where each of them receive their own baby doll wrapped in a white blanket to find the gender of their new sibling.

"It's a girl," Carmen exclaims after she notices the doll was wearing pink. "Our little reveal. We are so excited!" Hilaria captioned the video.

Alec, 61, revealed last month that they were expecting their fifth child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)