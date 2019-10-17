Shilpa, Raveena, Padmini, Neelam join Karwa Chauth celebration at Sonam Kapoor's residence

Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Padmini Kolhapure, Neelam Kothari among other celebrities, put on their best bib and tucker to join the Karwa Chauth celebrations at Sonam Kapoor's residence as her mother Sunita turned host for the evening. Sunita organised a Karwa Chauth puja at her residence in Mumbai which marked the presence of several of Bollywood's A-listers who came together to break their day-long fast.

The actors wore hues of red and looked their best while exchanging thalis prior to breaking the fast. While some were seen draped in the traditional style saree, others added a twist to it and some put on a salwar kurta for the occasion.

Shilpa also shared a video on Instagram where the 'KC gang' is seen circling around a table and singing a traditional puja song. Documenting the "Karva Chauth puja", Shilpa added, "with the KC gang. Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for getting us together and being the bestest hostess always."

Apart from Shilpa, Neelam, Padmini, and Raveena, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep was also present in traditional finery. However, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was nowhere to be seen in the clip, she documented her celebration on Instagram story.

In another picture, she showed how a spot in her house was beautifully lit up with decorative diyas followed by a colourful rangoli. Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival for married women in North India, in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a day for the safety and long lives of their husbands. (ANI)

