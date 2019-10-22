Latin singer Ozuna joins 'Fast and Furious 9'

The ninth instalment in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise is surely going to be a blockbuster as Latin singer Ozuna has also come onboard the Vin Diesel-starrer. Apart from landing a role in the upcoming action- thriller, he is also in talks to be a part of the film's soundtrack, confirmed Variety.

With this role, Ozuna will have two features in his credits with the first being the 2018 rom-com 'Que Leon'. The singer is also set to appear in the latter's sequel 'Los Leones', currently in pre-production. The new addition to the cast of 'Fast and Furious 9' comes days after John Cena wrapped up shooting for his part in the film.

Justin Lin, the director behind 'Fast & Furious 6', has returned to helm the ninth installment with Diesel starring as Dominic Toretto. The screenplay has been written by Dan Casey from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello.

Apart from Diesel, Cena, and Ozuna, the movie will also star Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson. It is set for a release on May 22 next year. Meanwhile, Ozuna is a recipient of two 2019 Latin American Music Awards which he earned last week.

The 'Impossible' singer is also nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy Award for 'Baila Baila Baila'. (ANI)

Also Read: Puerto Rican singer Ozuna lands 'Fast & Furious 9' role

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)