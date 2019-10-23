'Kanpuriye' to release on Hotstar on Oct 25

Divyendu and Aparshakti Khurana-starrer "Kanpuriye" will release as Hotstar Special on the streaming platform on October 25. Directed by Ashish Aryan, the film is a quirky anthology of three fast-paced stories where small-town boys chase big-city dreams.

It also features Harsh Mayar, Vijay Raaz, Chitranjan Tripathi, Gyan Prakash, Harshita Gaur and Rajshri Deshpande in pivotal roles. "After watching movies that have brought out the real essence of towns like Allahabad and Bareilly, Kanpur finally gets a story of its own. It took me back to my own struggles - reliving with the uncertainty of the future and trying to find my way out.

"The movie is about that bittersweet moment in our collective lives that define who we become," Aparshakti said in a statement. Divyenndu, best known for the show "Mirzapur" and films such as "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", said, "I think there's a certain charm about living in a city that encourages people from smaller towns to dream big."

"Most of us have been part of situations where we're chasing our dreams, but circumstances have other plans! Kanpuriye defines the struggle of these three protagonists who are chasing their chosen paths; that makes the movie relatable," he added. Produced by Yoodlee Films from the house of Saregama, "Kanpuriye" will launch on Hotstar VIP.

