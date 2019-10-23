Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

Many fans believe Prison Break Season 6 will hardly take place as there are no latest updates on the making of the series. But truly speaking, that's not the case as a good number of positive indications were previously given to ensure that Fox is highly interested to work on the sixth season. Here we will discuss those positive indications that will surely excite you and increase your level of patience.

A tad update on the making of Prison Break Season 6 was given by the lead actor Dominic Purcell over Instagram in February. "It's in development that's all I got for you. #chill" the actor wrote on Instagram on February 9. Even he posted a snap of himself on Instagram in January this year standing beside a Prison Break large printed poster and captioned it with '6'.

Another vital update on the confirmation of Prison Break Season 6 is the returning of The Last Ship actress Inbar Levi. She will reprise her role as Shelba in the upcoming season whenever it is being made. Even many reports previously claimed that the majority of old actors including Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller would come back as the viewers will be taken back to the beginning.

Although the imminent season's official plot is still under wrap, fans' prediction revealed that the plot would give them some serious twists in the upcoming season. Even the matter of rewinding 'to the very first frames' was previously said by Paul Scheuring, the series' creator over Twitter.

However, although there is no confirmation on the returning of William Fichtner as Alexander Mahone, still many predictions previously claimed he would surely be back in Prison Break Season 6. The avid viewers ardently want to see him back as Mahone in the upcoming season as he was not seen in the previous season.

Wentworth Miller earlier said that the series would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers. Many reports claim that Prison Break Season 6 will be quite different from its previous seasons. Some believe it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long.

A sect of fans believes Michael Scofield (played by Wentworth Miller) will be living a normal life outside the prison. Those viewers expect him to get back to his wife and kid as he has been away from them for a long time. And we also believe that the series' writers and creators are able to understand fans' demand and show him spending quality time with his family.

Prison Break Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the television series.