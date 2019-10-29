International Development News
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Ahead of auction, Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into 'Grease' costume

People News Roundup: Ahead of auction, Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into 'Grease' costume
Image Credit: Twitter (@olivianj)

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Ahead of auction, Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into 'Grease' costume

Olivia Newton-John's black leather jacket and very tight pants from "Grease", complete with a broken zipper, go up for auction this week as the top item in a sale to help raise money for her cancer treatment center in Australia. The outfit that marked the singer's transition from demure high schooler to sexy Sandy Olson for the "You're the One That I Want" duet with John Travolta in the 1978 movie musical is expected to fetch up to $200,000, Julien's Auctions said.

Also Read: Ahead of auction, Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into 'Grease' costume

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Looking forward to Aramco's participation in India Strategic Petroleum Reserves: PM Modi

Asserting that India and Saudi Arabia are moving towards a closer strategic partnership from a purely buyer-seller relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is looking forward to Saudi Aramco participation in New Delhis St...

FOREX-Cautious trade optimism boosts Kiwi, Aussie; fed awaited

Hopes for an easing in Sino-U.S. tensions buoyed trade-exposed Asian currencies on Tuesday while growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could take a wait-and-see approach to further easing underpinned the dollar.Most moves were modes...

Harden hits for 40 as Rockets top Thunder

James Harden scored a game-high 40 points while Russell Westbrook finished an assist shy of his second consecutive triple-double against his former team, but it was the two-way prowess of PJ Tucker that led the Houston Rockets to a 116-112 ...

Concerned White House official told government lawyer of Trump's push for Ukraine to probe Bidens

A high-ranking White House national security official will tell congressional impeachment investigators on Tuesday that he was so alarmed about a call in which U.S. President Donald Trump pushed Ukraines leader to investigate former vice pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019