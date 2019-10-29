People News Roundup: Ahead of auction, Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into 'Grease' costume

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Ahead of auction, Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into 'Grease' costume

Olivia Newton-John's black leather jacket and very tight pants from "Grease", complete with a broken zipper, go up for auction this week as the top item in a sale to help raise money for her cancer treatment center in Australia. The outfit that marked the singer's transition from demure high schooler to sexy Sandy Olson for the "You're the One That I Want" duet with John Travolta in the 1978 movie musical is expected to fetch up to $200,000, Julien's Auctions said.

Also Read: Ahead of auction, Olivia Newton-John recalls being stitched into 'Grease' costume

(With inputs from agencies.)