100 films to be screened at Guwahati fest, Iran 'focus' nation

Altogether 100 films from 65 countries will be screened at the third edition of Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF), beginning Thursday. With Iran as this year's 'focus' country, 'Charcoal' ('Komur'), directed by the country's acclaimed director Esmael Monsef, would be showcased as the inaugural film of the seven-day fest, GIFF Chairman Pabitra Margherita said.

Polish director Krzysztof Zanussi has been invited as the chief guest of the event. A retrospective of Zanussi's films -- 'The Constant Factor', 'A Woman's Decision', 'Spiral' and 'A Year of the Quiet Sun' -- would be screened at the fest, Margherita said on Wednesday.

Among other films, the fest, which has been divided into eight categories, would also showcase some of the best works from Latin America and Caribbean countries, he stated. A tribute segment has also been planned, where auteur Mrinal Sen and playwright Girish Karnad, who died earlier this year, would be remembered for their contributions to Indian cinema, the GIFF chairman maintained.

Other categories include World Cinema, Indian Showcase, North-East Kaleidoscope, 150 years of Celebrating the Mahatma and Indian Panorama. Prominent film personalities scheduled to attend the fest are directors Rima Das and Madhur Bhandarkar, actors Adil Hussain and Rituparna Sengupta and Bhutanese filmmaker Tashi Gyeltsen, Margherita said.

The fest will also see the participation of ambassadors from eight Latin American countries along with those from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hungary, he added. PTI DG RMS RMS.

