International Development News
Development News Edition

David E Kelley, John Stamos team up for 'Big Shots' series at Disney+

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 11:25 IST
David E Kelley, John Stamos team up for 'Big Shots' series at Disney+
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

"Big Little Lies" creator David E Kelley will write a new comedy-drama for Disney+, with actor John Stamos attached as a lead. The 10-episode show, titled "Big Shots", has received a series order from Disney+ and in addition to writing, Kelley will also serve as executive producer, reported Variety.

Stamos will play a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school. Bill D'Elia will direct the first episode and also serve as executive producer.

Brad Garrett pitched the original idea to Kelley. He will serve as writer and executive producer. "Big Shots", to be produced by ABC Studios, will start shooting next month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

Ratan Tata joins Instagram with 'breaking the internet' post

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

SDG 3: Air pollution 3 times deadlier in North India, cutting lives by 7 years

A new analysis of the Air Quality Life Index AQLI, produced by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago EPIC, shows the average citizen living in the Indo-Gangetic Plain IGP region of India can expect to lose about 7 years o...

Gurudas Dasgupta's demise big loss for entire Communist Movement: D Raja

Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja expressed grief over the demise of veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta and said that latters demise is a big loss to the communist movement. Speaking to ANI, D Raja said, Gurudas Dasguptas d...

RPT--Fiat Chrysler to join forces with Peugeot to create world's fourth-largest carmaker

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeots owner PSA said on Thursday they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker. The boards of the two groups have mandated their respective teams to finalize discussions...

UPDATE 1-Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot join forces to create world's No.4 carmaker

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeots owner PSA said on Thursday they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker.The boards of the two groups have mandated their respective teams to finalize discussions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019