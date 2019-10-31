David E Kelley, John Stamos team up for 'Big Shots' series at Disney+

"Big Little Lies" creator David E Kelley will write a new comedy-drama for Disney+, with actor John Stamos attached as a lead. The 10-episode show, titled "Big Shots", has received a series order from Disney+ and in addition to writing, Kelley will also serve as executive producer, reported Variety.

Stamos will play a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school. Bill D'Elia will direct the first episode and also serve as executive producer.

Brad Garrett pitched the original idea to Kelley. He will serve as writer and executive producer. "Big Shots", to be produced by ABC Studios, will start shooting next month.

