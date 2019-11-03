Wouldn't do 'Joker' sequel because first movie is successful: Joaquin Pheonix

"Joker" star Joaquin Pheonix will not return as Arthur Fleck just to cash in on the success of the Todd Phillips-directed movie. The DC crime drama has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and has received a lot of critical acclaim since its debut at Venice Film Festival.

"I wouldn't just do a sequel just because the first movie is successful, that's ridiculous," Pheonix told LA Times' The Envelope. The actor, however, revealed that he and Phillips used to discuss a lot about the possibility of a sequel on the sets of "Joker" .

"Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels. "In the second or third week of shooting, I was like: 'Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There's way too much to explore.' It was kind of in jest — but not really," he said.

"Joker" released in India on October 2.

