Mel Gibson, Frank Grillo to reunite for action-thriller 'Leo From Toledo'

Mel Gibson and Frank Grillo are reteaming with director Joe Carnahan for upcoming action-thriller "Leo From Toledo". The trio previously collaborated on the sci-fi thriller "Boss Level", which is currently in postproduction.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Fast and Furious 9" scribe Dan Casey has penned the script. The plot follows a former Kansas City mob hitman who is living in a witness protection programme and having trouble with his memory.

"What he does remember he wants to forget. But what he has forgotten has now made him a hunted man with precious little time to save the one thing he has left: his estranged daughter and granddaughter," reads the official logline. Gibson said he was looking forward to working on the project.

"I've seldom had more fun than sitting in a writers room with producer Lawrence Grey and writer-director Joe Carnahan, while we spitballed on this story. It's a tight, fast thriller, but its quirky observations had me in stitches," the actor-filmmaker said. Carnahan, best known for thrillers such as "The Grey" and "The A-Team", said the film is funny and heartfelt with "a ton of great action".

"Being able to work with Mel, and Frank again is a real gift. It rarely happens that you get to make films with the people you love and respect, so I consider myself blessed," the director said. Lawrence Grey is producing through his Grey Matter Productions banner, alongside Carnahan and Grillo through their WarParty Films.

The makers plan to start filming in early 2020.

