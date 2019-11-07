International Development News
Channing Tatum to turn director with comedy 'Dog'

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 07-11-2019 11:43 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 11:43 IST
Channing Tatum to turn director with comedy 'Dog'

Channing Tatum is set to make his directorial debut in a road trip comedy called "Dog", in which he will also star. He will co-direct and produce the film with Reid Carolin, reported Variety.

The story, written by Tatum, Carolin and Brett Rodriguez, revolves around a former Army Ranger and his Belgian Malinois dog Lulu. Tatum will play former Army Ranger Briggs, who is travelling down the Pacific Coast with Lulu to attend his best friend's - and Lulu's former handler's - funeral in the film.

Principal photography is slated for the spring and summer. Gregory Jacobs, who produced the original "Magic Mike" with Tatum and Carolin, is also producing the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

