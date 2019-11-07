The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

The renewal of The Last Kingdom Season 4 was announced in December last year via the series' official Twitter account. Since then, the avid viewers when the fourth season will be aired on the small screens. They are also ardent to know what the showrunners have in store for them. Here we will give you some latest updates on the imminent season.

The Last Kingdom Season 4's filming has been wrapped. Yes, this is really a beautiful news for all of us as we are on the verge of an announcement of its premiere date. The wrapping of Season 4's filming was announced by the series' official Instagram handle with a title "That's a wrap! Here's to a job well done."

Before going into what we can see in The Last Kingdom Season 4 episodes, let's remind you that the snap finally revealed Mark Rowley and Alexander Dreymon hugging each other and the horses are clearly visible at the back. The actors are observed to have blood make-ups on their faces and the overall picture shows it was a battle they just completed filming.

Albeit it has been wrapped, thanks to its cast and crew who are devotedly releasing beautiful behind-the-scenes snaps. This time, Krisztian Wolcsanszky takes the viewers on a tour of the Winchester set. However, it is yet to be known whether Wolcsanszky is a part of the crew or just an avid fan.

The Last Kingdom star Magnus Bruun also took to Instagram to give a fearsome picture of himself with Beck Laursen. He gives the title "Heasten & Cnut up to their usual shenanigans!"

In the imminent The Last Kingdom Season 4, Alexander Dreymon is set to return as Uhtred of Bebbanburg. He may look a tad greyer due to the time jump. He thinks that this is the right time to create problem with his uncle Aelfric, played by Joseph Millson.

Published in the year 2013, The Pagan Lord including the next book to be adapted for the series jumps ahead for a period of 10 years. If Netflix sticks to the timeline, fans and viewers will be amazed to see a bunch of young actors including Uhtred's children by Gisela, who are, according to the books, are grown up.

In The Last Kingdom Season 4 consisting of 10 episodes, other actors including Alexander Dreymon are set to come back. Such as Ian Hart, Toby Regbo, Timothy Innes, Eliza Butterworth, Emily Cox, Mark Rowley, Joseph Millson, Millie Brady, Magnus Bruun and Jeppe Beck Laursen will reprise their roles as Beocca, Aethelred, Edward, Aelswith, Brida, Finan, Aelfric, Princess Aethelflaed, Cnut and Haesten respectively.

Till date we don't have any trailer for The Last Kingdom Season 4. Hopefully, we will be getting it soon. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.