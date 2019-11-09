Wanted people to believe that we were in love: Lady Gaga on Bradley Cooper romance rumours

Lady Gaga has dismissed all media reports of a budding romance between her and "A Star Is Born" co-actor Bradley Cooper. Speculation about the two stars being romantically involved have been rife ever since they gave an intimate performance of the song "Shallow" at the Oscars this year.

Gaga ended her engagement to Christian Carino right before the Oscars, and the dating rumors escalated after Cooper also ended his relationship with Irina Shayk in June this year. However, while speaking to Oprah Winfrey for Elle magazine, Gaga said they were just acting during their Academy Award gig.

"Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly. I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course, we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. "We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. In truth, when we talked about it, we went, 'Well I guess we did a good job'," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)