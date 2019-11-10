'Fresh Off the Boat' to end with season 6

Family comedy "Fresh Off The Boat" is ending after six seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ABC series will wrap production after 15 episodes this season, with the final two serving as the series finale.

A date for the finale is yet to be decided but it will likely air early next year. Created by Nahnatchka Khan, the show, fronted by Randall Park and Constance Wu, depicts the life of a Taiwanese-American family in Florida in the 1990s. It is based on Eddie Huang's autobiographical "Fresh off the Boat: A Memoir".

Sources said the decision was a creative one, with the show's producers pulling the plug. The writers will have time to craft a "big" finale and finish the series on their own terms, the insiders added. The current season has featured eldest son Eddie (Hudson David Yang) starting to contemplate his future as the end of high school approaches for him.

"We couldn't be prouder of this game-changing show and the impact it has had on our cultural landscape. The success of 'Fresh Off the Boat' has helped pave the way for inclusion throughout the industry. Nahnatchka Khan and her brilliant creative team have created an unforgettable series with an Asian-American family front and centre, something that hadn't been done in two decades. "The cast, led by Randall Park and Constance Wu, is one of the finest and funniest on television. We'll miss the Huang family, and are eternally grateful for the incredibly heartfelt stories they have told these past six seasons," said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke.

Khan said she was proud of the show and what the team accomplished over the past six seasons. "Thank you to everyone at ABC and 20th Century Fox Television for going on this ride with us. It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told. Like BIG said, 'And if you don't know, now you know'," the creator said.

The decision comes months after Wu's tweet expressing disappointment over the show's season six renewal in May. "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh. F**k," the actor, who plays the matriarch Jessica Huang, said in a tweet, which she later deleted.

Wu later explained that she was upset that the renewal meant having to give up another project, and has since said her castmates were supportive when they began filming the current season. "Fresh Off The Boat" cast also includes Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, Chelsey Crisp and Ray Wise.

