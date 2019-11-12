Vocal cord injury turned me into a bitter person: Shakira

Popstar Shakira has revealed that her vocal cord hemorrhage in 2017 pushed her into depression and made her a bitter, pessimistic person. Shakira had to postpone her El Dorado World Tour due to the vocal cord injury and the singer was told she needed to have surgery, but she instead let it heal on its own.

"I always thought there were going to be things in my life that would go away, like beauty, youth, all of that stuff. But I never thought that my voice would leave me because it's so inherent to my nature. It was my identity. So when I couldn't sing, that was unbearable. There were times I couldn't even get out of bed–I was so depressed," Shakira told The Guardian. The singer said, her long-time partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Pique, supported her throughout her struggle.

"He jokes that you would think you would want your wife to shut up–but when I had to remain quiet, he felt like one of those ex-convicts who are given their freedom and don't know what to do with it. I was not positive. I was so pessimistic. I was a bitter person to be around. Gerard saw the worst of me," she added. Shakira is now set to perform at the closing ceremony of the Davis Cup finals in Madrid this month and then the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez in February in Miami.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)