British indie rocker Pete Doherty pleaded guilty to charges of affray in Paris on Tuesday and was handed a three-month suspended prison sentence and 5,000 euro ($5,500) fine, his lawyer said. The 40-year-old Libertines frontman, whose band is gearing up for a European tour, was also given a two-year probation period, lawyer Arash Derambarsh added. Paris protest disrupts Polanski film debut over rape accusations

Protesters disrupted the first screening in France of Roman Polanski's new film on Tuesday, following the publication of a new rape accusation against the French-Polish director. A group of about 40 activists blocked the screening of the French premiere of Polanski's film "J'accuse" at a theater in Rue Champollion, although the film was shown at some other theaters in Paris. 'Friends' reunion special could be headed for HBO Max - Hollywood media

Could "Friends" be getting back together, if only for a one night stand? The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Tuesday reported that preliminary talks were underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature all six "Friends" actors and air on upcoming streaming service HBO Max, a unit of AT&T's WarnerMedia. Disney+ debut hit by tech glitches, company blames demand

Walt Disney+ Co's long-awaited debut in the streaming media wars on Tuesday was hit with technical glitches that the company said were caused by higher-than-expected demand as it takes on rival Netflix Inc. It was unclear how many people successfully signed up and how many had difficulty accessing the $7-a-month Disney+, which features roughly 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes from the company's deep family entertainment catalog as well as new programming. Wife of Mexico kingpin El Chapo to grace narco families TV show

The wife of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will appear on the VH1 show "Cartel Crew" alongside other family members of drug traffickers who grapple with notorious legacies, the television network said on Tuesday. Emma Coronel, a former beauty queen and mother of Guzman's twin girls, attended nearly every day of his 11-week trial in New York, drawing attention for her elegant dress sense. In July, a federal judge sent the kingpin to prison for life. Rare portrait of teenage Mozart to be auctioned in Paris

A rare portrait of Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be sold by British auction house Christie's on Nov. 27 in Paris at an estimated price of between 800,000 euros and 1.2 million euros ($882,000-$1.32 million). The artwork, one of four portraits painted during the composer's lifetime and still part of a private collection, was painted in 1770. It has been attributed to Italian painter Giambettino Cignaroli. John Legend named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

Multi-talented singer and actor John Legend was named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" on Tuesday, but said he wondered whether he could live up to the title. Legend, 40, is married to model Chrissy Teigen with whom he has two children and is the first black man to have achieved coveted Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) status for his work on stage and screen. In streaming wars, Disney+ reaches beyond kids and families

During commercial breaks in a broadcast of World Wrestling Entertainment's WWE SmackDown, fans were shown ads for Walt Disney+ Co's new streaming service, Disney+. So were "Monday Night Football" viewers and video gamers watching Twitch. "Try to keep up," said Captain Marvel in one ad after a series of fast-paced clips from "Star Wars," "The Simpsons," "The Avengers" and other Disney-owned hits from outside of its deep catalogue of children's classics. Robert De Niro to get lifetime award from SAG actor union

Robert De Niro, a two-time Oscar winner and considered one of the finest actors of his generation, is being recognized by his peers with an annual lifetime achievement award from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). De Niro, 76, will receive the award in January, the labor union said on Tuesday. Caustic Gervais returns as Golden Globes host for 'very last time'

After vowing not to front another Golden Globe Awards ceremony and once being told he would never be asked back, caustic British comedian Ricky Gervais will return to host the annual showbiz spectacular for a record 5th time in January. Gervais, 58, has sharply divided opinion as host, taking direct aim at the Hollywood A-listers in the audience while helping to keep TV viewing figures highs.

