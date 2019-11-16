She is amazing: Olivia Colman on working with Gillian Anderson on 'The Crown'

Olivia Colman has hailed actor Gillian Anderson, who will be portraying British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the fourth season of Netflix's "The Crown" , saying she is a fun person to work with. Colman, who takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth II in the show's third season, said Anderson is absolutely brilliant, something that the audiences will also agree with when they see it.

"She’s amazing. The moment she opened her mouth in the read-through, you could feel everyone wanting to do a little silent ‘Yay!’ Because she was so brilliant," the Oscar winner said. The fourth season of "The Crown" will move into the 1970s, where Thatcher served as Britain's first female Prime Minister between 1979 to 1990.

Colman said the show gave her a historical feel when she started working on it but that is not the case anymore. "It’s interesting because, series three, for me, was like doing a historical piece. Now, it feels less like that and more, I remember that! I remember that voice! I remember that moment! It feels quite different. We had our read-through and to hear the voices of Margaret Thatcher and all of that, it’s quite fun" she added.

The third season of "The Crown" , which will also feature Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, will debut on Netflix on November 17.

