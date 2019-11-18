Greenleaf Season 5 renewed, more on its release date and other updates

When will Greenleaf Season 5 be aired? Many fans want to the release date another season of the American television drama series after Season 4 dropped its finale on November 5. The show has been doing great since it started in June 2016. Read the texts below to get the latest updates on the upcoming season.

Greenleaf Season 5 has already been renewed. The renewal of Season 5 before the completion of Season 4 is another sign of the show's popularity. Season 4 premiered on September 3 and continued until November 5. It ran for 10 episodes and fans are passionately waiting to get the latest updates and release date of Season 5.

The drama series till date is pulling in about 0.2 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic and a tad over 1 million live viewers a week, as reported by Cartermatt. The series continues to prove a formidable show on social media and there are lots of people for various parts of the world who are ready to fight for the series if it was cancelled.

Greenleaf Season 5 is expected to get its official release date soon. We hope there are some good news on Greenleaf soon in the near future. You can now watch the previous episodes on Netflix.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.