'The Irishman' writer Steven Zaillian to be felicitated at Capri Hollywood Film Fest

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 15:21 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 15:21 IST
Steven Zaillian, the Oscar-winning scribe of films such as "Schindler's List" , "Gangs of New York" and "Moneyball" , will be receiving an honour at the 2019 Capri Hollywood International Film Festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 66-year-old writer will receive the best original screenplay award for his latest feature, Martin Scorsese-directed "The Irishman".

Zaillian will personally accept the award. "'The Irishman' is considered to be one of Scorsese’s greatest films, and Zaillian’s script is a true masterpiece. The talented writer is a longtime collaborator of the Italian-American maestro as well as many other great auteurs," festival's honorary president Tony Renis said in a statement.

The 24th edition of Capri Hollywood International Film Festival will run from December 27, 2019 to January 2, 2020.

