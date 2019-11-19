'The Irishman' writer Steven Zaillian to be felicitated at Capri Hollywood Film Fest

Steven Zaillian, the Oscar-winning scribe of films such as "Schindler's List" , "Gangs of New York" and "Moneyball" , will be receiving an honour at the 2019 Capri Hollywood International Film Festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 66-year-old writer will receive the best original screenplay award for his latest feature, Martin Scorsese-directed "The Irishman".

Zaillian will personally accept the award. "'The Irishman' is considered to be one of Scorsese’s greatest films, and Zaillian’s script is a true masterpiece. The talented writer is a longtime collaborator of the Italian-American maestro as well as many other great auteurs," festival's honorary president Tony Renis said in a statement.

The 24th edition of Capri Hollywood International Film Festival will run from December 27, 2019 to January 2, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)