International Development News
Development News Edition

'Protective' new wasp species named after Idris Elba

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:17 IST
'Protective' new wasp species named after Idris Elba

A tiny new species of wasp which kills an invasive pest that threatens several crops in India has been named after British actor and musician Idris Elba, researchers say. The parasitic wasp was recently discovered in Guanajuato, Mexico, where it was found to parasitise the eggs of an invasive stink bug, known as the bagrada bug, which is a major pest of cruciferous vegetables.

Researchers, including those from Colegio de Postgraduados in Mexico, suggest that the species might prove to be a Heimdall-like "protector" for many crops. Idris Elba played the character Heimdall in a number of Marvel movies including Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.

Heimdall's namesake, Heimdallr, is a Norse deity believed to be the sole protector of the bridge linking the human world and the realm of the gods. The genus Idris was described in 1856 and now contains over 300 species and many more species are still undescribed, according to the study published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research.

Species of Idris were previously known to only parasitise spider eggs. therefore, it was unexpected when specimens of Idris were found to emerge from eggs of the bagrada bug by Refugio Lomeli-Flores and his team in Guanajuato.

Advanced methods in molecular forensics were used by scientists to match the DNA of the adult wasp with DNA left behind in the stink bug egg from which it emerged, independently confirming the results. The specimens were then sent to taxonomist, Elijah Talamas from the Florida State Collection of Arthropods (FSCA) in the US, who determined that it was an undescribed species.

The discovery of this wasp marks an important step towards the development of efficient and natural control of the stink bug species Bagrada hilaris in North America, the researchers said. Commonly known as the bagrada bug, it is native to Africa, but is already an established and important pest of over 74 plant species in India, southern Europe, southern Asia and the Middle East, they said.

Measures to halt the bug's invasion have proven largely ineffective, and its distribution is expected to reach new ecosystems of economical importance. While not unheard of, it is uncommon for native parasitoids to attack an introduced host, the researchers said.

Idris elba is exceptional because it demonstrates that these wasps can make the leap from parasitising the eggs of spiders to the eggs of stink bugs, they said. The scientists rejected the possibility of the species having been introduced alongside its host.

They noted that the unexpected association could be either the result of a broad host range, or a case of lucky confusion, where the parasitoid tends to mistake the eggs of the stink bug for those of a spider.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Global economy dodges recession by narrowest of margins: Kemp

The global economy may have narrowly avoided a recession, with most industrial and financial indicators pointing to a slight improvement in September-October after a sharp slowdown in the middle of the year.World trade volumes were down alm...

UPDATE 6-Hong Kong campus holdouts desperately seek escape routes

Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university were frantically searching for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with police and dramatic breakouts by rope and motorcycle.About 100 protesters were tr...

Violent humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso requires immediate response, reveals WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme has warned the rising humanitarian crisis that has highly affected Burkina Faso and neighbouring countries in the Central Sahel region of West Africa. The humanitarian crisis is driven by widespread v...

Snapdeal joins International Trademark Association

E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Tuesday said it has joined International Trademark Association INTA as part of its efforts to support the protection of intellectual property on online marketplaces. INTA is a global association that has m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019