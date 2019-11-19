International Development News
Robert Downey Jr to voice Iron Man in 'What If...?', teases Jeff Goldblum

  • Los Angeles
  Updated: 19-11-2019 16:59 IST
Actor Jeff Goldblum has hinted Robert Downey Jr might be reprising his Iron Man role in Marvel Studios' upcoming animated series "What If...?". Downey Jr ended his stint as the beloved superhero with summer blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" after playing the part in several Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films such as "Iron Man" , "The Avengers" , "Captain America: Civil War" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming".

Goldblum, who played The Grandmaster in "Thor: Ragnarok" , said an episode of the series will feature his character, Taika Waititi's Korg and Iron Man, which Downey Jr will be voicing. "I played the part again a couple of days ago. I went to the Disney Studios and I recorded The Grandmaster's voice for an episode of a show that's gonna be on Disney+ that's called 'What If...?'," the veteran actor told BuzzFeed in a video.

"It's an animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel and this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey Jr will do a voice for that, and Korg... Taika Waititi had already recorded his voice for that, so yeah, for a couple of hours I enjoyed doing that," he added. "What If...?" is based on a past Marvel Comics series that featured out-of-continuity stories with unusual team-ups or alternate versions of previous tales.

"Westworld" star Jeffrey Wright is voicing The Watcher, an extraterrestrial being who narrates the series. It will premiere on Disney+ in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

