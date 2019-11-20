The cape is still mine: Henry Cavill on his future as Superman

Actor Henry Cavill says he still has the cape of Superman in his closet and there is a lot of justice he wants to do to the righteous DC superhero. According to a September 2018 report by The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill, who first appeared as the superhero in 2013's "Man of Steel" , and later reprised his role in "Superman V Batman" and "Justice League", might be parting ways with Warner Bros.

The actor had then laughed off the claims, with a funny Instagram video, with a caption: "Today was exciting #Superman". In a recent interview with Men's Health, Cavill said he wants to get into the depths of the character.

"The cape is in the closet. It's still mine," he said. "I'm not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. I've not given up the role. There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into," he added.

Cavill, 36, said he wants to reflect the comic books. "That's important to me. There's a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You'll see," he said.

Last year, amid reports of his DCEU exit, Cavill's manager Dany Garcia had issued a strong denial. Warner Bros also released a statement and said they share a "great relationship" with the actor.

"We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged. Additionally we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films," read the WB statement. Ben Affleck's decision to step aside from the role of Batman had also added fuel to the fire that Cavill's time as Superman might be over.

Cavill will next be seen in Netflix fantasy series "The Witcher".

