Fede Alvarez to direct White House-set horror for Legendary

"The Girl In The Spider's Web" helmer Fede Alvarez will direct a White House-set horror film for Legendary Studios. According to Deadline, the project falls under the filmmaker and his writing partner Rodolfo Sayagues' new overall deal with the studio.

The horror film is being described as "'The Shining' set in the White House". Alvarez will direct it from a script by Joe Epstein. The director will also produce the movie through his banner Bad Hombre Films.

"We are looking forward to sparking a new and meaningful relationship with a powerhouse like Legendary. The imprint and wisdom they have is second to none, and we look forward to adding new titles to their incredible library," Alvarez said.

