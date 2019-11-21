International Development News
Why Yuri On Ice Season 2 can have time jump, Know what more to see in 12 episodes

Why Yuri On Ice Season 2 can have time jump, Know what more to see in 12 episodes
The imminent Yuri On Ice Season 2, which is said to be currently under production, will be consisting of 12 episodes. Image Credit: Facebook / Yuri On Ice

Yuri On Ice Season 2 is undeniably one of the most anticipated anime series. But due to unavailability of any latest updates from the productions, anime aficionados are losing hopes on it. Many now believe that Season 2 will not take place as there is hardly any update on the storyline or production.

Before getting into the details, let us notify you that many speculations and rumors have surfaced encircling Yuri On Ice Season 2 but there is no confirmation that everything will be included. Even getting information leaked from the production facility and studio for Yuri On Ice is almost impossible.

The relationship between Victor and Yuri K in Yuri On Ice Season 2 is expected to get a mileage. But currently, we do not have anything confirmed to enlighten you on their relationship. However, if we need to go with the speculation, a sweet gay relationship between can be portrayed.

The imminent season, which is said to be currently under production, will be consisting of 12 episodes. Apart from it, nothing can be said as of now as the studio has kept the plot completely under wraps to avoid predictions and consequent rumors.

According to Isurfwebster, Victor will commence competing with fans' rate during the next Grand Pix event although he is currently acting as a mentor for Yuri. Even the website suggests that the imminent season may continue almost immediately following the conclusion of Yuri! On Stage! anime movie that was premiered in 2017. However, one sect of anime enthusiasts believe there may be some time gap due to the long delay.

The release date of Yuri On Ice Season 2 is yet to be confirmed but its official release does not seem to take place in this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

