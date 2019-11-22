'Better Call Saul' season five sets premiere date

The season five of "Better Call Saul" will have a two-night premiere in February, AMC network has announced. According to Deadline, the "Breaking Bad" prequel spin-off will bow out on February 23 at 10 pm, with the second airing on February 24 at 9 pm, its normal time slot.

The show will see Bob Odenkirk reprise his role as the shady lawyer, Jimmy McGill alias Saul Goodman in the crime drama. The logline for the fifth season: "In the 10-episode fifth season of 'Better Call Saul', Jimmy's decision to practice law as Saul Goodman creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit."

The show's official Twitter account shared a short video on Wednesday teasing the return date. "LWYRUP 2.23," the tweet read in a reference to Goodman's abbreviated license plate.

"Better Call Saul" also stars Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, and Giancarlo Esposito.

