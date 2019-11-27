International Development News
Elizabeth Banks to direct, star next in 'Invisible Woman'

American actor Elizabeth Banks has been roped in by Universal Pictures for their upcoming horror film 'Invisible Woman.'

Elizabeth Banks to direct, star next in 'Invisible Woman'
Elizabeth Banks. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Elizabeth Banks has been roped in by Universal Pictures for their upcoming horror film 'Invisible Woman.' Banks and her husband American producer screenwriter Max Handelman will produce the flick through their Brownstone Productions.

Brownstone's Alison Small will be the executive producer for the project, reported The Hollywood Reporter. 'The Invisible Woman' is the latest horror title to be redeveloped by Universal as it reconfigures what it does with its classic horror movie characters. It followed Universal's 'The Invisible Man' and 'The Invisible Man Returns', which were more horror thrillers in line with Universal's now-classic horror titles.

The studio abandoned its ambitions of an interconnected cinematic universe to be called 'Dark Universe' after the poor performance of the Tom Cruise vehicle 'The Mummy' (2017) and is now taking on a more individualised and filmmaker-driven approach. Banks made her directorial debut with 2015's 'Pitch Perfect 2' and was last seen in 'Charlie's Angels'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

