Aamir Khan visits Golden Temple

Superstar Aamir Khan paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Saturday. Khan sat in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple and spent around 50 minutes listening to religious hymns sung by Sikh priests, an official of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said.

SGPC Chief Secretary Roop Singh remained with Khan in the marbled periphery of the Golden Temple. Singh also briefed Khan about the Operation Blue Star carried out by army in 1984 to flush out the hiding militants from the Golden Temple complex, the official said.

Khan is shooting for his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" . He told Singh that he was feeling honoured to play a Sikh man in the film, which will release on Christmas 2020. An official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature "Forrest Gump" , the film is being directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena Kapoor Khan is playing the female lead.

During the visit of Khan, SGPC officials were seen hovering around him to have a photograph with him. The "Dangal" star posed for a group photograph with Singh and other officials of the SGPC.

Khan visited Singh's office where the SGPC chief secretary honoured the 54-year-old-actor with a set of Sikh religious books and woolen shawls.

