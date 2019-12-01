International Development News
Don't think there is anything controversial in 'Dabangg 3', says Salman Khan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 12:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 12:23 IST
Superstar Salman Khan says it has become sort of a norm in the movie business that whenever a big film is getting ready for release, it gets struck by a controversy. The 53-year-old actor's latest "Dabangg 3' has found itself at a centre of a controversy after a Hindu outfit objected to a sequence in the title song "Hud hud Dabangg" that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.

Some people on social media also disapproved the scene and soon after #BoycottDabangg3 was trending on Twitter. On Saturday, Salman addressed the controversy during the launch of the song "Munna Badnaam", which features him besides "Loveyatri" star Warina Hussain.

"Every time a big film comes there is always some controversy around it. At least, it is acknowledged that this is a big film and I'm happy about it," the actor said. "We had done a film with Warina, where the title of her film had led to controversy, which has been cleared and dismissed. So controversies do happen, they get cleared. I don't think there is anything in this film, that a controversy can be created," he added.

Salman was referring to "Loveyatri" , which starred Warina and Ayush Sharma in the lead. The film's title was changed from original, "Loveratri", after some right wing organisations had objected to it, claiming that it distorts the name of a Hindu festival. The actor said some people are trying to "get fame" by creating a controversy around the song "Hud Hud Dabangg".

"The song is ours and it is there for quite sometime. People are just trying to get fame by linking them with us. They get publicity and it is ok. Some fans also support them." About "Munna Badnam", Salman said it was his idea to get the song for the threequel.

"We have actually tried to destroy the song, we have tried to make it worse than the first one but it just worked out, god is on our side," he added. He praised Warina, saying the newcomer has done a "fantastic job" in the song.

"She has trained like crazy for two months on dancing and working out... I thought she will not be able to do it but she did it. She was on stand by till the time we were not one hundred percent sure this is how she will look in the song. So, till the last day she did not know if she was doing the song or not. "Though we had her in the song but we had kept her in suspense. We told her that when she would lose weight and all of that, then she will get the song."

"Dabangg 3", directed by Prabhu Deva, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Sai Manjrekar. It is scheduled to be released on December 20.

