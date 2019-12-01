International Development News
Film on 'National Enquirer' founders in the works

A film on the founders of National Enquirer, Generoso "Gene" Pope Jr and Generoso "Gene" Pope Sr, is in development. Arts District Entertainment -- the production company headed by Roger Birnbaum and Eli Roth with head of development Michael Besman -- has acquired the movie making rights of Paul David Pope's 2010 book "The Deeds of My Fathers: How My Grandfather and Father Built New York and Created the Tabloid World of Today".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book chronicles the lives of Paul's father and grandfather. "It's an epic story and everyone thinks they know what it's about but they don'. My grandfather immigrated to New York City from Italy in 1905 and he spent his first night on a park bench.

"Then he started working in sandpits and took over Colonial Sand and Stone and, later, newspapers," Paul said adding that the story is less about the gossip and more about the American dream. He said that he wants someone with talent and looks like Leonardo DiCaprio or George Clooney to play the lead part of Pope Jr and Sr.

"There are some great actors, so the list would have to be sort of endless. The story spans a whole century so you need to find someone who can come in at a younger age and go to an older age," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

