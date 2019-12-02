Kunal Nayyar had 'worst panic attack' of his life when he met Queen Elizabeth II "

British-born Indian-American actor Kunal Nayyar has revealed that he almost fainted during his first meeting with British monarch Queen Elizabeth II. The 38-year-old actor was invited to Buckingham Palace in 2017 to celebrate the start of the UK-India Year of Culture.

"We went to London to meet the Queen, and I was playing it off as 'whatever', but I was actually very nervous inside. ''As soon as she enters, I begin to have the worst panic attack of my life. I start thinking: 'Oh, there's the Queen. I'm going to faint. Why am I going to faint? I've never fainted in my life'," Nayyar said during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" .

The "Big Bang Theory" star, who was meeting the royal for the first time, had an awkward moment when he told her, ''Nice to see you again.'' Sharing the details about his interaction with Prince William and Kate Middleton the actor said, ''Princess Kate told my wife that she's beautiful. But she didn't say anything to me.''

Nayyar is married to the Indian model Neha Kapoor.

