Season 2 of 'Inside Edge' is way ahead of first one: Vivek Oberoi

After the second season of web series 'Inside Edge' was released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video, Vivek Oberoi on Saturday said that the installment is receiving a strong response from fans. "People have binge-watched the entire season and they are liking it a lot. The general unanimous response of the people is that season two is much ahead of the season one," the lead actor told ANI.

Speaking about his character in the series, he said, "At the end of Season one nobody knew what would happen to Vikrant Dhawan which is my character but it is coming back in the second season like a wounded lion, for getting his empire back and for taking revenge." The power-packed web series revolves around T20 cricket and follows the ups and downs of a team through a season of the Powerplay league and all that comes with it: greed, ambition, corruption, and of course some cricket.

The second season of the series features Richa Chadha, Sayani Gupta and Siddhant Chaturvedi besides Oberoi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)