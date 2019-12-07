Left Menu
Justin Timberlake spotted for the first time after public apology to family for holding hands with co-star

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake was spotted out and about for the first time since he apologised to his family.

Justin Timberlake. Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake was spotted out and about for the first time since he apologised to his family. The 38-year-old singer, who has been married to wife and American actor Jessica Biel for seven years, was photographed in New Orleans after a workout. He was sporting a gray Nike T-shirt and navy blue shorts along with his wedding ring reported People magazine.

Earlier in November, Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his upcoming film 'Palmer' co-star Alisha Wainwright on a balcony during an outing with friends in New Orleans. Since the following incident, the crooner has apologised to his wife and son for his "strong lapse in judgment" in a lengthy statement that he shared on his Instagram. In the detailed post, the 'Mirrors' singer assured fans that "nothing happened" between him and his co-star.

In the apology note shared by him on social media, he wrote: "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love." He continued, "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my co-star," "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better."

Timberlake went on to address his son, 4-year-old son Silas."This is not the example I want to set for my son," he added. "I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that." The post was in the backdrop of photos and footage shared by 'The Sun', where Timberlake and Wainwright were seen hanging out hand-holding with a group of friends at a New Orleans bar.

According to a rep for Wainwright, "There is no validity to this speculation. They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together." Biel is yet to speak out publicly regarding her husband's interaction, but sources tell that that the pair are "working through" the issue.

Another source previously said that the night shared by the co-stars was "completely innocent" and that everyone was "just hanging out." (ANI)

