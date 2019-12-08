Left Menu
Dharmendra receives heartwarming wishes as he turns 68

One of the veteran actor and biggest star from the Bollywood fraternity rings in his 84th birthday as he received heart-warming wishes from family and B-town celebs on Sunday.

One of the veteran actor and biggest star from the Bollywood fraternity rings in his 84th birthday as he received heart-warming wishes from family and B-town celebs on Sunday. Bobby Deol hopped on to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of the father-son duo from his childhood days. The 'Housefull 4' actor captioned the picture as "Man with the golden heart!! A very happy birthday papa @aapkadharam" along with a heart smiley.

In the memory shared by Bobby, he is seen sitting on the ground beside his father Dharmendra. Along with Bobby, daughter Esha Deol also poured in birthday wishes to her father by sharing a picture on Twitter as she wrote, "Happy birthday papa @aapkadharam." In the snap shared by Esha, the father-daughter duo are seen holding hands and smiling together while posing for the picture.

Ritesh Deshmukh also wished the veteran actor. In the picture shared on Twitter, he is seen along with Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Genelia D'Souza. Ritesh captioned the picture as, Respected @aapkadharam ji, a very happy birthday to you. May you always be healthy. I will always pray for your long life." Meanwhile, Bollywood actors including Bipasha Basu and Priety Zinta also poured in wishes to mark the special day. (ANI)

