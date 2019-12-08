Left Menu
Dia Mirza, Telugu actor Samantha condemn Telangana encounter

Two days after the Cyberabad Police killed all the four accused in rape and murder of Telangana woman veterinarian, Bollywood celebrities condemned the encounter on Sunday.

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 08-12-2019 22:23 IST
Dia Mirza, Telugu actor Samantha condemn Telangana encounter
Dia Mirza and Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni. Image Credit: ANI

Two days after the Cyberabad Police killed all the four accused in rape and murder of Telangana woman veterinarian, Bollywood celebrities condemned the encounter on Sunday. Actor Dia Mirza said that she is deeply disappointed that it happened, while Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni said that she won't celebrate encounters.

"There exists a judicial system so that everyone including the guilty and the innocent gets a chance to prove his crime or innocence. I am not in favour of encounters. I think it's deeply disappointing that this has happened," the former Miss India told ANI. "I really hope and wish and pray that strict punishments be delivered to the people who commit such crimes. I pray they get life sentence or death sentence but I don't understand this encounter thing," she added.

Telugu actor Samantha Akkineni said that fear is the only solution to tackle such heinous crimes and the encounter is a "wake-up call" to fix the flaws in India's judicial system. "About 3 crore pending cases in our courts? When is the time for justice? Victim and victim's family should not wait for so long and I think that is completely wrong but at the same time I will not stand here and celebrate encounters," Akkineni told ANI.

During early hours on December 6, all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter with the Telangana Police. According to police, all the four men were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly attempted to escape and were shot at. (ANI)

