The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Is The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 going to change the history? Fingers crossed!!! Afterall, the seventh season of the active reality series is getting deeper and it seems the team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina will soon reveal some extraordinary discoveries of this century.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 'Closing In' is all set to be out on Tuesday and fans are wondering what the new episode will bring. Here's the official synopsis of the imminent season – Excitement grows when the team discovers a 200-year-old searcher shaft which could lead them directly to the Money Pit.

According to the synopsis, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 will show the discovery of something new, but exactly not the severely anticipated Money Pit. In other words, the imminent episode will feature the discovery of another shaft that is said to be 200-year-old. The synopsis directly reveals that this shaft could lead the team directly to the Money Pit.

The previous episode titled 'Tunnel Visions' centered on the team's hunt for the flood tunnel that they thought would lead them to the Money Pit. The Lagina brothers revealed that finding the flood tunnel was one of their vital goals. This was previously revealed before the start of digging in the Oak Island. If we recall the fact, the flood tunnel was previously said to be the ultimate or almost final evidence of everything said about the Island and the tales surrounding the mysteries.

Even if we minutely focus on the title of episode 6 (i.e., Closing In), we can be sure that the team is very much close to the Money Pit. In other words, if the Money Pit is discovered, the search will obviously end.

On the other hand, a new teaser released by the official Twitter handle of the reality series shows the Lagina brothers minutely listening to the expert confidently citing they that could be actually looking at the French treasures. According to the expert, Pepperrel's men didn't find gold in the area during the hunt in 1745. The French were sure that the Pepperrel's men were reaching the spot, so they had hidden the gems before their appearance.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 titled 'Closing In' on Tuesday, December 10 at 9 pm on the History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.