Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10
According to the synopsis, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 will show the discovery of something new, but exactly not the severely anticipated Money Pit. Image Credit: Twitter / Curse of Oak Island

Is The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 going to change the history? Fingers crossed!!! Afterall, the seventh season of the active reality series is getting deeper and it seems the team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina will soon reveal some extraordinary discoveries of this century.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 'Closing In' is all set to be out on Tuesday and fans are wondering what the new episode will bring. Here's the official synopsis of the imminent season – Excitement grows when the team discovers a 200-year-old searcher shaft which could lead them directly to the Money Pit.

According to the synopsis, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 will show the discovery of something new, but exactly not the severely anticipated Money Pit. In other words, the imminent episode will feature the discovery of another shaft that is said to be 200-year-old. The synopsis directly reveals that this shaft could lead the team directly to the Money Pit.

The previous episode titled 'Tunnel Visions' centered on the team's hunt for the flood tunnel that they thought would lead them to the Money Pit. The Lagina brothers revealed that finding the flood tunnel was one of their vital goals. This was previously revealed before the start of digging in the Oak Island. If we recall the fact, the flood tunnel was previously said to be the ultimate or almost final evidence of everything said about the Island and the tales surrounding the mysteries.

Even if we minutely focus on the title of episode 6 (i.e., Closing In), we can be sure that the team is very much close to the Money Pit. In other words, if the Money Pit is discovered, the search will obviously end.

On the other hand, a new teaser released by the official Twitter handle of the reality series shows the Lagina brothers minutely listening to the expert confidently citing they that could be actually looking at the French treasures. According to the expert, Pepperrel's men didn't find gold in the area during the hunt in 1745. The French were sure that the Pepperrel's men were reaching the spot, so they had hidden the gems before their appearance.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 titled 'Closing In' on Tuesday, December 10 at 9 pm on the History. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

Vodafone Idea shares slip over 14 pc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Doping-U.S. to reap golden benefit from Russia Olympic ban-study

The biggest beneficiaries of Russias ban at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games ought to be the United States, China and Japan, who should annex 10 of the banned nations projected gold medals between them, according to data analysts Gracenote. Rus...

Turkey cannot go back on NATO Poland-Baltics plan - Polish official

A senior Polish official said Monday there could be no backtracking from a NATO decision to pursue a defense plan for Poland and the Baltics after Ankara suggested it might still block it until allies designate a Kurdish militia as terroris...

Straight shooter: Bangladesh teen wins archery gold after defying child marriage

A Bangladeshi girl who escaped being married at the age of 12 and went on to win an international athletics competition said on Monday that girls in the conservative country could achieve anything if they overcame their fears.Ety Khatun, 14...

Soccer-Newcastle offer free half-season tickets to fill St James' Park

Newcastle United are offering a free half-season ticket to season ticket holders as they try to fill St James Park for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday. The ticket covers 10 league games starting with Everton o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019