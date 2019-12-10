Left Menu
'Film Market' to provide networking platform to filmmakers: Deputy Director IFFK

The Deputy Director of International Film Festival of Kerala, H Shaji said that through 'Film Market' session organised on Tuesday, they are providing a networking platform where content aggregators could meet potential filmmakers and help them market their films.

Deputy Director of the IFFK, H. Shaji and Film producer, Baby Mathew. Image Credit: ANI

The Deputy Director of International Film Festival of Kerala, H Shaji said that through 'Film Market' session organised on Tuesday, they are providing a networking platform where content aggregators could meet potential filmmakers and help them market their films. "We are providing a networking space with a platform for distributors, content aggregators and filmmakers or producers. In this age of streaming, there are a lot of opportunities available for local content. But most of the filmmakers may not be aware of that," Shaji told ANI.

The session focused on helping budding filmmakers lacking financial support to explore avenues of online streaming by providing them with a platform for promoting their local and regional content. It was organised as a part of the ongoing International Film Festival in Thiruvananthapuram. "For those waiting to get a chance to release their film in local theatre can now go global and also generate income for their creative work by using the streaming medium," he added.

Drawing attention towards the importance of marketing the films, film producer, Baby Mathew who was also present during the session told ANI, "Making the film is important and marketing the film is also important. Unlike, commercial films, creative festival films do not get a theatre release. They have to depend on international marketing and online marketing." "Well-established people who buy the films are making presentations so that filmmakers become aware of the new age opportunities available for them. Even before starting the production of the film, we have to market the film. These things we have to do then only we can make such films sustainable," he added.

Some of the prominent players that participated in the 'Film Market' session are ETV bol, TGT, Pocket Films, Vista India, GoQuest Media Ventures, Studion Mojo and Picture Time. (ANI)

