Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afifa Iskandar: Google doodle on 98th birthday of Iraqi Blackbird

Afifa Iskandar: Google doodle on 98th birthday of Iraqi Blackbird
Afifa Iskandar also worked as an actress and appeared in many productions. Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Afifa Iskandar!!!

Google celebrates the 98th birthday of the famous Iraqi singer, Afifa Iskandar. She was born on December 10, 1921 in Iraq's Mosul.

Afifa Iskandar Estefan was considered one of the best female singers in Iraqi history. She was nicknamed the 'Iraqi Blackbird'.

Inspired by her love of poetry, Afifa Iskandar built up an extensive catalog over the course of her career and is widely known as one of the most acclaimed female singers in Iraqi history. was born in Mosul to an Armenian father and a Greek mother. She lived in Baghdad, and started singing at the age of 5. At her first party in 1935, she sang Al maqam.

At the age of 12, she married an Armenian man named Iskandar Estefan and took his last name. She also worked as an actress and appeared in many productions. In 1938, she traveled to Egypt to work with Badia Masabni, Taheyya Kariokka, and Mohamed Abdel Wahab. She died of cancer on October 21, 2012 in Baghdad.

Throughout her career, Iskandar performed for Iraqi monarchs and government leaders. Iskandar voluntarily retired following the country's 1979 political change. Though publicly silent, 'Iraqi Blackbird' never lost her passion for singing, performing for friends and loved ones in private.

Her music lives on today through songs like 'Ya aqqid alhajibayn' and 'Ikhlas meni' for the world to enjoy.

Google pays tribute to Afifa Iskandar on her 98th birthday on December 10, 2019.

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Two Iran nationals held for impersonating as police officers and rob'

Two Iran nationals were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a brother-sister suo from Turkmenistan here of USD 2,000 by impersonating as police officers checking travel documents, police said on Tuesday. Accused Tayaib, 59, and his ac...

Anatoly Tarasov: Google pays tribute to Russian ice hockey player with sporty doodle

Happy Birthday Anatoly TarasovGoogle celebrates the 101st birthday of the great Russian ice hockey player and coach, Anatoly Tarasov with a sporty doodle. He is considered as the father of Russian ice hockey and he was even one of the first...

UPDATE 1-Former Mexican official arrested on U.S. drug trafficking charges

A former Mexican government official has been arrested on U.S. charges that he allowed the Sinaloa Cartel to operate in Mexico in exchange for multimillion-dollar bribes, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced on Tuesday. Genaro Garcia L...

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019