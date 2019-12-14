Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon nabs Rihanna documentary for $25 million

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 12:50 IST
Amazon nabs Rihanna documentary for $25 million

A documentary on Rihanna, which provides an insight into the life and work of the pop star, has been bought by Amazon for a whopping USD 25 million. Dubbed as an unfiltered look into Rihanna's life, the documentary has been directed by Peter Berg. The two have previously collaborated on 2012's alien invasion action film "Battleship".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film gives a glimpse into the evolution of one of the world's most well-known pop artists. With unparalleled access to the singer's life and more than 1,200 hours of footage, the documentary offers private insights into Rihanna's personality, sense of humor, work ethic, family and love.

The film was offered to various distributors before it landed at Amazon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 0611 UTC, updates, USGS Big Quakes tweeted. No casualties ha...

De Silva hundred in rain-hit historic Pakistan Test

Middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva completed his century on the fifth and final day against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday, the first Test in the country since 2009 shooting. The 28-year-old right-hander drove paceman Mohammad Abbas...

Cricket-SAfrica's Boucher warns England: 'Beware a wounded buffalo'

New South Africa head coach Mark Boucher is confident he can turn around the fortunes of the countrys ailing test team and has warned England they will not roll over in the upcoming four-test series starting on Boxing Day.South Africa have ...

JK: Doda Administration issues public advisory on snowfall

As the entire Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving continuous spell of snowfall, the district administration of Doda on Sunday issued an advisory and has suggested people not to wander near avalanche-prone areas. The people of Doda and Kish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019