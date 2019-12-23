Left Menu
Beyonce looks sensuous in her latest 'Sasha Fierce' avatar

Beyonce has channelled her inner 'Sasha Fierce' in a social media post where she looked steaming and sensuous at the same time.

Beyonce has channelled her inner 'Sasha Fierce' in a social media post where she looked steaming and sensuous at the same time. The 38-year-old singer-songwriter posted her pictures on Instagram where she donned a leopard print corset, along with a pencil skirt, and gloves. She accessorised the fierce look with matching gloves, heels, and a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses.

For her makeup she went light, wearing a nude shade on her lips and a subtle smokey eye. Over the weekend, 'The Lion King' actor, who voiced Nala in the Disney animated remake, was also spotted at a holiday party.

The star also recently became one step closer to earning her first Oscars nomination. She was also nominated for her song 'Spirit' from 'The Lion King'. It is also the only film with two songs on the list.

The singer will also release her debut Ivy Park collection with Adidas in January -- Beyonce2020. (ANI)

