Karen Gillan initially thought 'Jumanji' remake was bad idea

Actor Karen Gillan says she initially thought remaking "Jumanji" , one of her childhood favourite films, would "ruin" the original film. The actor plays Martha/Ruby Roundhouse in the reboot sequels of the 1995 film, starring Robin Williams and Bonnie Hunt. She most recently features in "Jumanji: The Next Level" .

"My initial reaction when I heard they were remaking 'Jumanji' (was), 'Why would you do that to 'Jumanji'? What are you going to do with one of my favourite childhood movies? Don't ruin my childhood!'" Gillan told Entertainment Weekly. But the actor had a change of heart when she read the script of the new films.

"I kind of had the same reaction as everyone else. And then I read the script, and that changed everything because I knew they'd done something inventive and original while still honouring the original. It was kind of the perfect blend," she said. The new "Jumanji" films are reboot sequels to the original, with the classic game board evolving into a computer game moving with the times.

"The Next Level" follows original teenagers Martha, Fridge, Bethany, and Spencer as they head back into the savage video game wilderness, once again stuck in the bodies of actors Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart.

