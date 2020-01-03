Left Menu
One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

One Punch Man Season 3 is always a highly anticipated manga series fans have been waiting for a long time. Their passion for this manga adaption has never come down despite no official announcement of its airing date.

Companies attached to the making of One Punch Man Season 3 are yet to make an official announcement. But that truly can't stop fans and manga enthusiasts from predicting the possibility of series renewal.

One Punch Man Season 3 will surely be present as it is one of the most popular manga titles around the globe. The hiatus between Season 1 and Season 2 was quite long (almost 4 years), thus atleast a time gap is expected from the production between Season 2 and Season 3.

As far as the story for One Punch Man Season 3 is concerned, Saitama is always the protagonist who is able to easily defeat any opponent with a single punch. He is expert in slaying monsters also. The imminent season will allow the manga lovers to learn more about Monster Association and its members. It should not take long before viewers see an encounter between Saitama and Garou, as reported by EconoTimes.

The previous season introduced Garou, the series' first antihero and consumed several episodes developing supporting figures such as Bang, Fubuki and King. It ended on a strange note with the protagonist Saitama defeating Centipede and Garou being kidnapped by the Monster Association. This opens a new door for another season and more interesting things are expected from the series makers to introduce.

On the other hand, Season 3 is expected to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. But Genos is likely to be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humor in the next season.

One Punch Man Season 2 received a good amount of positive reactions, which surely paves way for Season 3. Let us notify you that a post on the official Twitter account (which was translated by Comicbook) confirmed that Season 3 was planned but there was no confirmation on its release date. The previous long gap between Season 1 and 2 disappointed many fans but that delay was caused by a complete overhaul in animation staff and many other things. But same things can't be repeated every time. Thus, fans can expect Season 3 in the latter half of this year or anytime in 2021.

